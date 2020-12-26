Amazon Health and Fitness Fest: Deals on the smartwatch, fitness trackers

Amazfit PowerBuds TWS Earbuds - It comes with in-ear PPG heart rate sensor. Amazfit Powerbuds monitor heart rate during exercise and notify the user when the heart rate exceeds the warning value. The company claims that the magnetic split ear-hook design enhances the firm fit and stability of the earbuds. The earbuds deliver 8 hours of play-time on a single charge and coupled with the portable magnetic charging case, the user can get a total of 24 hours of music. It is available for ₹4,499.