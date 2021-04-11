Amazon .in has announced deals under Smartphone Upgrade Days which will provide offers on smartphones and accessories. Customers can get up to 40% off on smartphone brands such as OnePlus, Xiaomi , Samsung, Apple , Vivo and OPPO. The latest Redmi Note 10 series, Vivo X60 series, Samsung M12, OPPO F19 Pro+, Samsung M02, Samsung M02s, Mi 10i, will be available with bank offers as well. The OnePlus 9 5G series will also go on sale during the event with bank offers. The sale will be live until 15 April.

Customers can also avail 10% instant discount of up to ₹1,500 using IndusInd Bank Credit and Debit Cards or EMI payments. They can also avail exchange offers and No-Cost EMI for up to 12 months on smartphones.

Prime Members can avail advantage No Cost EMI on HDFC Bank debit and credit cards which offers even higher EMI tenures and lower payments per month starting ₹1,333 per month.

Here are some of the latest smartphones and smartphone accessories on Amazon.in with offers and deals from sellers.

OnePlus offers on smartphones: The Upgrade days will see discounts and EMI options on OnePlus models. The much-awaited OnePlus 9 5G series will go on sale during the event with bank offers. OnePlus Nord is now available for purchase starting ₹29,999.

OnePlus smartphones will become more affordable with up to ₹4000 off with bank offers and will also see up to 9 Months no-cost EMI.

Xiaomi smartphones: Redmi Note 10 series, Redmi 9 Power and Mi 10i will be available with additional bank offers. The newly launched Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 will be available on flash sales at 12 noon on select days with offers. Xiaomi smartphones will see up to 12 months no-cost EMI.

Samsung smartphones and TVs: Along with 3 new launches – Samsung M12, Samsung M02 and Samsung M02s, customers can also enjoy offers on the entire Samsung M series range, including up to 25% off on smartphones, and up to 6 months no-cost EMI. Samsung Galaxy M51 will be available with discounts up to ₹7,250 and an additional bank offer.

Apple iPhones: Customers will see a price drop on iPhone 12 Mini, which comes with A14 Bionic chipset. It will be available at an effective price of ₹61,100 with bank offers.

Vivo smartphones: Up to 30% off on Vivo smartphones with an additional discount of up to ₹3,000 off with bank offers and an additional up to ₹2,000 off with exchange.

OPPO smartphones: Up to 35% off on OPPO smartphones with up to 12 months no-cost EMI.





