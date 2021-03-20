1 min read.Updated: 20 Mar 2021, 04:03 PM IST Edited By Staff Writer
Customers can save with applicable tax benefits on high-value products offered by sellers from top brands such as Sony, Xiaomi, Oneplus, LG, Bajaj, Duroflex and more
Amazon.in today announced a curated store where customers can buy products on categories like Appliances, Consumer Electronics, TVs, Furniture and more and claim applicable tax benefits from their employers in lieu of Leave Travel Concession (‘LTC’). Customers can save more and enjoy tax benefits in lieu of LTC on buying goods with GST of 12% or higher.
The tax benefits can be availed of with these simple steps: A salaried customer has to purchase good/services with 12% or more GST, get the invoices for these orders in ‘Yours orders’ section, followed by submitting the invoices to their respective employers to avail the applicable income tax benefits.
Customers can save with applicable tax benefits on high-value products offered by sellers from top brands such as Sony, Xiaomi, Oneplus, LG, Bajaj, Duroflex and more. Additionally, they can also avail of affordable finance options such as No-cost EMI and exchange offers from sellers.
Here are some of the offers by participating sellers: