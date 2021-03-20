Amazon.in today announced a curated store where customers can buy products on categories like Appliances, Consumer Electronics, TVs, Furniture and more and claim applicable tax benefits from their employers in lieu of Leave Travel Concession (‘LTC’). Customers can save more and enjoy tax benefits in lieu of LTC on buying goods with GST of 12% or higher.

The tax benefits can be availed of with these simple steps: A salaried customer has to purchase good/services with 12% or more GST, get the invoices for these orders in ‘Yours orders’ section, followed by submitting the invoices to their respective employers to avail the applicable income tax benefits.

Customers can save with applicable tax benefits on high-value products offered by sellers from top brands such as Sony, Xiaomi, Oneplus, LG, Bajaj, Duroflex and more. Additionally, they can also avail of affordable finance options such as No-cost EMI and exchange offers from sellers.

Here are some of the offers by participating sellers:

Home & Kitchen Appliances

Up to 40% off on ACs from top brands

Up to 35% of on refrigerators

Up to 35% off on Washing machines & Dishwashers

Up to 60% of Microwaves & Chimneys

Up to 60% off on Mixer grinders

Up to 50% off on water purifiers

TVs

Up to 30% off on Android TVs

Up to 25% off on Premium TVs

Mobiles & Electronics

Up to 40% off on latest & bestselling smartphones

Up to 70% off on mobile accessories

Up to INR 30,000 off on laptops

Up to 60% off on headphones & speakers

Up to 40% off on Cameras & accessories





