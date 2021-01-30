Amazon India ‘Grand Gaming Days’: Deals on laptops, monitors, desktops

Amazon ’s ongoing Grand Gaming Days sale is live and the sale will remain online till 31 January. The e-commerce platform is offering customers up to 50% off on gaming laptops, gaming consoles and accessories, graphics cards, monitors & more

Customers can also avail instant discount of 5% using HSBC Bank Credit Card EMI and Kotak Mahindra Bank Credit and Debit Card EMI with up to ₹1,500 off on a minimum EMI transaction of ₹8,000 and ₹10,000 respectively. The platform will also offer additional exchange offers and No-cost EMI options.

Buyers can get offers and deals on gaming laptops, desktops & monitors, advanced headphones, gaming consoles, graphic cards, TVs from brands like Lenovo, Acer, ASUS, LG, HP, Sony, Dell, Alienware, GIGABYTE and more. Customers can also get up to 30% off on large screen TVs with high resolution, larger RAM and higher refresh rate.

Here are some of the products available at special prices on Amazon India’s website:

Lenovo Legion Y540 9th Gen Core i5: The Legion Y540 gaming laptop comes with a 9th Gen Intel Core i5 9300HF processor and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 with 4GB GDDR5 graphics. This gaming laptop is available at a price of ₹59,990.

Lenovo Legion 5 Ryzen 7 15.6-inch: This gaming laptop comes with 4th Gen AMD Ryzen 7 4800H processor and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650Ti with 4GB GDDR6 dedicated graphics. It also gets features like switchable thermal modes Coldfront 2.0 with dual-channel thermal mechanism. The laptop is priced at ₹79,990.

Lenovo IdeaCentre G5: The gaming desktop gets 10th Generation Intel Core Tower Processors with 8 Cores, 16 Threads and up to 4.8GHz Turbo Boost. The desktop also comes with an optional Intel Wi-Fi 6. This desktop is priced at ₹89,990.

LG 27-inch 4K UHD Gaming Monitor: The 4K UHD monitor gets the Radeon FreeSync feature that the company claims eliminates tearing and stuttering by matching graphics card’s frame rate and monitor’s refresh rate. The Dynamic Action Sync feature minimizes input lag. This gaming monitor is priced at ₹28,499.

Lenovo G27c-10 27-inch Curved Gaming Monitor: The 27-inch FHD curved display gets a tilt and adjustable stand with 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms MPRT and AMD FreeSync. The game is available at ₹18,990.

