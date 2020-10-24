Amazon.in today announced ‘Happiness Upgrade Days’ which will continue till 28 October. The Great Indian Festival ‘Happiness Upgrade Days’ will offer deals from sellers on smartphones, large appliances, TVs, home & kitchen products, consumer electronics, fashion & beauty and more. The offers will be available from a wide range of products from Samsung, Bajaj Appliances, Levi's, Lakme, Adidas, Eureka Forbes and Max Fashion.

Customers can avail 10% instant bank discount on Axis Bank, Citibank and ICICI Bank Credit & Debit Cards and EMI transactions. They can get 5% instant discount plus up to 5% Reward Points with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card.

Customers will also get no-Cost EMI options on leading credit cards, debit cards and Bajaj Finserv. The company claims that with Amazon Pay, they can get daily shopping rewards worth ₹500 on Diwali shopping using Amazon Pay UPI.

Apart from top brands, the ‘Happiness Upgrade Days’ will also offer a selection of products from thousands of small & medium businesses and will have access to a selection from Amazon’s various programs such as Local Shops, Amazon Launchpad, Amazon Saheli and Amazon Karigar.

Here are some products customers can choose from during Amazon.in’s Happiness Upgrade Days. All offers & deals are from participating brands and sellers:

Smartphones and Mobile Accessories

Up to 40% off on smartphones

Exchange offers up to ₹ 6,000; no-Cost EMI up to 12 months

Amazon claims smartphones across Samsung, OnePlus, and Redmi will also see never before deals.

India’s first 7000mAh smartphone Samsung Galaxy M51 available with at a discount of ₹ 6,500 will get an upgrade deal with ₹ 2,500 extra off on exchange and 12 months no-Cost EMI and Samsung Guaranteed Exchange which allows a customer to save 40% of the phone value.

18,499 including exchange and bank offer OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro will see a never before will see additional ₹ 5,000 off.

5,000 off Samsung Brand Days: Samsung will be offering incremental offers including up to 12 months Free Screen Replacement on smartphones like Samsung Galaxy M21, M31 and M31s and additional no-Cost EMI on large selection of large appliances and TV. These offers will run only on 24th and 25th October.

Bestselling sAMOLED smartphones from Samsung M series will be available starting at a never before price of INR 12,499 with 6 months no-Cost EMI

Festive deals on Apple iPhone: iPhone 11 available at only INR 49,999. iPhone 7 will be available at the lowest ever price at INR 24,999

Up to ₹ 5,000 off on OnePlus 8 series starting at INR 39,999 with 6 months no-Cost EMI

34,000 less on Samsung flagship smartphones Up to 20% off on Xiaomi smartphones. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will be available at lowest ever effective price of ₹ 12,999 with flat ₹ 3,000 off on Crazy Upgrade Deal on bank offers

Up to 30% off on Vivo smartphones with an additional cashback up to INR 4,000 on exchange and guaranteed exchange offers

Up to ₹ 23,000 off on OPPO smartphones with up to 12 months no-Cost EMI

23,000 off on OPPO smartphones with up to 12 months no-Cost EMI Great offers on popular brands like Tecno, iTel, Coolpad and Lava

Mobile Accessories starting as low as ₹ 149

Headsets starting at just ₹ 149

Appliances & TVs

Up to 65% off on TVs & appliances, no-Cost EMI starting INR 291/month, 1 Year Extended Warranty starting INR 99, Total Protection Plan starting INR 169 and 48-hour installation with safe, scheduled deliveries

Offers from top TV brands including OnePlus, Xiaomi, Samsung, LG, Sony and more

Upgrade to 4K TVs starting at just INR 19,999. Large screen (50 inches) TVs starting at INR 18,999

No Cost EMI on TVs starts as low as INR 833

Offers from top brands in appliances including Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, Bosch, IFB and more

Up to 32% off on Double door refrigerators with exchange offers up to INR 11,900 and no-Cost EMI starting INR 687 per month

Fully Automatic Top load washing machines starting INR 8,499 with no-Cost EMI starting INR 941 per month

Air conditioners starting at INR 15,499 with no-Cost EMI starting INR 1,222 per month

Dishwashers starting INR 18,999

Microwaves starting INR 3,799 with no-Cost EMI starting INR 433 per month

Up to 60% off on Chimneys with no-Cost EMI starting INR 403 per month

Consumer Electronics

Up to ₹ 30,000 off on top laptops and up to ₹ 35,000 off on gaming laptops; enjoy up to 18 months No Cost EMI on Laptops from top brands and up to INR 25,000 off on exchange

12,499 with 9-month no-Cost EMI starting INR 1,389 per month All in one Ink Advantage printers for home usage starting INR 4,199 with up to 6 month no-Cost EMI starting INR 699 per month

Truly wireless headphones from Boat, Sony, Boult, Bose, Noise and others starting at just INR 999

Soundbars from Boat, JBL, Sony and others starting at INR 1,899

Noise-cancelling headphones from Bose, Sony, Sennheiser and JBL starting INR 5,399 and no-Cost EMI from just INR 625

Bestselling smartwatches for your fitness goals with up to 12 months no-Cost EMI starting INR 28/day

Newly launched Amazfit BIP U smartwatch at an inaugural price of INR 3,499 and Noise Colorfit Pro 2 will be an attractive deal price of INR 2,799 only

Up to 60% off on camera devices

Mirrorless Cameras starting INR 30,990 with Upto 12M NCE from Sony, Fujifilm & more

Wireless smart security cameras starting INR 1,499 from Mi, TP link & more

Tablets from Apple, Samsung and Lenovo for entertainment and educational purpose available at an attractive discount of up to 45% off

Up to 70% off on shredders, note-counting machines and office supplies

