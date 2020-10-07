Amazon India now allows booking train tickets, offers cashback for Prime members

Amazon India has partnered with ‘Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation’ (IRCTC), to provide a facility to book reserved train tickets on Amazon. Customers will get a 10% cashback of up to ₹100 on their first train ticket booking and Prime members can avail 12% cashback up to ₹120 for these bookings. However, the offer is only valid for a limited period of time. For the introductory period, Amazon.in has also waived off service and payment gateway transaction charges. With the launch of the new service, Amazon India customers will now be able to book flights, buses and train seats using Amazon Pay.

Amazon India has partnered with ‘Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation’ (IRCTC), to provide a facility to book reserved train tickets on Amazon. Customers will get a 10% cashback of up to ₹100 on their first train ticket booking and Prime members can avail 12% cashback up to ₹120 for these bookings. However, the offer is only valid for a limited period of time. For the introductory period, Amazon.in has also waived off service and payment gateway transaction charges. With the launch of the new service, Amazon India customers will now be able to book flights, buses and train seats using Amazon Pay.

Amazon.in will also provide other services related to railways. Customers will be able to check seat and quota availability across all train classes on the Amazon app. User will also be able to check the PNR status of the ticket booked on Amazon. PNR status of tickets booked via other mediums cannot be checked on Amazon for now. The user can also download and cancel tickets booked via Amazon. Amazon is encouraging users to pay using Amazon Pay Balance to get instant refund in case of cancellations or booking failures.

The new feature is open to the Amazon application on both Android and iOS. Customers can book their tickets by clicking the trains/ travel category under the Amazon Pay tab. They can select their route/travel dates and get a list of all available trains. Customers can use any digital payment methods to checko. In case customers need to cancel a ticket, they can do so under the ‘Your Orders’ section. They can also seek 24x7 help through an Amazon helpline over phone and chat.

Speaking on the launch, Vikas Bansal, Director - Amazon Pay said, “We are excited to partner with IRCTC and move another step forward in making life easy and convenient for our customers. Last year, we launched flights, and bus ticket booking on Amazon. With the facility to book reserved train tickets on our platform, we are enabling travel across any mode preferred by customers. Over the course of time, the Amazon app has become the one stop destination for shopping and payment of several other use cases. Customers love the convenience we offer of shopping and paying - all in one single app."