Amazon.in has curated ‘ OnePlus Community Sale ’ with deals and offers on OnePlus smartphones, accessories, TVs and more. Interested buyers can get deals on the OnePlus 9 series, OnePlus Nord CE, OnePlus TV, OnePlus Smartwatches, OnePlus Accessories and more. OnePlus Community Sale will be live until 27 June.

Customers can save more with up to ₹4,000 off on HDFC Bank Credit cards & EMI and other bank offers. They can also avail up to 12 months No-cost EMI on the latest OnePlus products.

Here are some products on Amazon.in with offers from participating sellers:

OnePlus Nord CE: The Nord CE is available for purchase starting ₹ 22,999 with the launch of the new Silver Ray variant during the sale.

22,999 with the launch of the new Silver Ray variant during the sale. OnePlus 9 series: Recently launched flagship OnePlus 9 series will be available starting ₹ 39,999 with bank offers. OnePlus 9 5G will see an additional ₹ 3,000 discount using Amazon coupons in addition to bank discounts and EMI options.

39,999 with bank offers. OnePlus 9 5G will see an additional 3,000 discount using Amazon coupons in addition to bank discounts and EMI options. OnePlus 8 series: Last year's flagship OnePlus 8 series will be available at the lowest ever price starting ₹ 38,999. Customers can avail discounts of up to ₹ 6,000 on the OnePlus 8 series smartphones.

38,999. Customers can avail discounts of up to 6,000 on the OnePlus 8 series smartphones. Mobile Accessories: Accessories from OnePlus such as OnePlus Bullets will be available starting ₹ 1,999. Power banks from OnePlus will also be available starting ₹ 899.

1,999. Power banks from OnePlus will also be available starting 899. OnePlus U1s TVs: The newly launched affordable OnePlus U1s TVs will be available at great deals starting at ₹ 39,999 with exciting bank offers.

39,999 with exciting bank offers. OnePlus Smartwatch: Customers can get OnePlus Smartwatch starting ₹ 2,299.

