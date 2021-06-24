{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Amazon.in has curated ‘OnePlus Community Sale’ with deals and offers on OnePlus smartphones, accessories, TVs and more. Interested buyers can get deals on the OnePlus 9 series, OnePlus Nord CE, OnePlus TV, OnePlus Smartwatches, OnePlus Accessories and more. OnePlus Community Sale will be live until 27 June.

Here are some products on Amazon.in with offers from participating sellers:

OnePlus Nord CE: The Nord CE is available for purchase starting ₹ 22,999 with the launch of the new Silver Ray variant during the sale.

22,999 with the launch of the new Silver Ray variant during the sale. OnePlus 9 series: Recently launched flagship OnePlus 9 series will be available starting ₹ 39,999 with bank offers. OnePlus 9 5G will see an additional ₹ 3,000 discount using Amazon coupons in addition to bank discounts and EMI options.

39,999 with bank offers. OnePlus 9 5G will see an additional 3,000 discount using Amazon coupons in addition to bank discounts and EMI options. OnePlus 8 series: Last year's flagship OnePlus 8 series will be available at the lowest ever price starting ₹ 38,999. Customers can avail discounts of up to ₹ 6,000 on the OnePlus 8 series smartphones.

38,999. Customers can avail discounts of up to 6,000 on the OnePlus 8 series smartphones. Mobile Accessories: Accessories from OnePlus such as OnePlus Bullets will be available starting ₹ 1,999. Power banks from OnePlus will also be available starting ₹ 899.

1,999. Power banks from OnePlus will also be available starting 899. OnePlus U1s TVs: The newly launched affordable OnePlus U1s TVs will be available at great deals starting at ₹ 39,999 with exciting bank offers.

39,999 with exciting bank offers. OnePlus Smartwatch: Customers can get OnePlus Smartwatch starting ₹ 2,299.

