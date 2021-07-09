Amazon India Prime Day Sale: Details on bank offers, deals, Prime Video launches

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Amazon India's new Prime Day sale in India will go live on 26 July and will go on till 27 July. The e-commerce company will be offering deals and discounts across segments such as Smartphones, Consumer Electronics, TVs, Appliances, Amazon Devices, Fashion & Beauty, Home & Kitchen, Furniture, Everyday Essentials and more to Prime members. This will be the company’s fifth Prime Day sale in India.

On Prime Day, members can get 10% instant discount with HDFC Bank Debit & Credit Cards & EMI transactions. With Amazon Pay, buyers can get cashback of ₹1000. Prime members can also get unlimited 5% reward points on Prime Day purchases with the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card.

During the lead-up to Prime Day, Amazon claims that lakhs of Small and Medium Businesses SMBs on Amazon are creating special deals for customers till July 24, 23:59 pm. Members can shop from different products offered by SMBs and avail offers such as 10% cashback up to ₹150 on their Prime Day purchases.

Shopping

Starting from 12 midnight on July 26 until July 27 Amazon will offers deals on products from brands such as Samsung, Xiaomi, boAt, Intel, Wipro, Bajaj, Eureka Forbes, Adidas, FCUK, Max, Woodland, MyGlamm, Mamaearth, The Moms Co, Hasbro, Nescafe, Surf Excel, Dabur, Cadbury, Baidyanath, Himalaya, Whirlpool, IFB, LG and more

Amazon will be offering deals on Echo, Fire TV and Kindles devices during the Prime Day sale. Smart speakers, smart displays and Fire TV products will be on sale with up to 50% off.

Echo Show 10 and Fire TV Cube that will be on deal for the first time ever on Prime Day

Prime Video

Prime members will also get exclusive blockbuster entertainment launches from Prime Video, Amazon Prime Music and Prime Reading.

This Prime Day line-up includes Toofan (Hindi), Malik (Malayalam), Ikkat (Kannada), and Sarpatta Parambarai (Tamil). The Prime Day entertainment line-up will also mark the launch of season 2 of the popular Amazon Original Series – Hostel Daze on July 23.

Hollywood movies such as Judas and the Black Messiah and Tom and Jerry: The Movie can also be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

