Amazon India Republic Day sale deals on smart TVs, laptops, electronic appliances
- The e-commerce giant will be offering the deals until 11:59 pm on 23 January
- For Prime members, the sale will begin early with 24 hours early access starting 12 AM, 19 January
Amazon India will be conducting its first major sale of the year which will commence this week. The e-commerce platform is offering various discounts on popular products which include, smartphones, electronic appliances, TV and even on products from their Beauty and Fashion range.
The sale will begin on 20 January. The e-commerce giant will be offering the deals until 11:59 pm on 23 January. For Prime members, the sale will begin early with 24 hours early access starting 12 AM, 19 January.
The platform is also offering extra 10% instant discount with SBI Credit cards and Credit EMI; No-cost EMI using Bajaj Finserv EMI card, Amazon Pay ICICI Credit card, Amazon Pay Later and select debit & credit cards.
Here are some offers and deals revealed by the company:
Appliances & TVs
- Up to 25% off on refrigerators with no cost EMI starting ₹777 per month with up to Rs.12,000 extra off on exchange
- Up to 33% off on washing machines with no cost EMI starting ₹659 per month. Save up to ₹2,100 on exchange
- Up to 40% off on ACs with No cost EMI starting ₹1,209 per month Save up to ₹3,000 on exchange
- Up to 60% off on Chimneys No Cost EMI starting ₹459 per month
- No Cost EMI starting ₹2,279 per month on dishwashers
- Up to 45% off on Microwaves with No Cost EMI starting ₹483 per month
- Get the Midea range of Air conditioners starting at ₹22,500
- Great deals on Bosch 6kg and 8kg Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machines with Touch panel
- Ten new refrigerator launches by Samsung across single and double door
- Three new models in LG Convection Microwave ovens
- New launches by LG Air conditioners with Anti-virus protection, 5-in-1 convertible and Inverter technology with 100% copper condensor coil
Electronics
- Up to 70% off on new launches like Amazfit GTR 2e Smart Watch, Oneplus band and more
- Up to 70% off on PC Accessories
- Up to ₹30,000 off on laptops
- Up to 70% off on audio devices
- Up to 60% off on cameras
- Up to 45% off on tablets
- Up to ₹30,000 off on Laptops with no Cost EMI upto 18 months New launches: HP Laptop latest Core i3 11th gen processor, 8GBGB RAM and preinstalled MS Office at just ₹39,990
- Up to ₹30,000 off on Desktops with no Cost EMI upto 12 months.
- Up to 60% off on Smartwatches & Fitness Trackers. Lowest price ever on Redmi Band at ₹999 and Mi Band 5 at ₹2299 (Coupon discount). Smart watches starting 1999 with new Launches like OnePlus Band at ₹2499, Amazfit GTR 2e at ₹9999.
- Printers starting ₹1,299 with no Cost EMI starting ₹583 per month
- Computer Accessories starting ₹99
- Up to 70% off on Hard Drives & Pen drives
- Up to 45% off tablets with lowest price ever on Samsung tab A 10.1 at ₹12,499
- Up to 70% off bestselling Office Electronics, stationery & art supplies
- Headphones starting ₹299 and Speakers starting ₹499
- True Wireless earphones starting ₹999
- Largest ever Noise Cancellation headphone range with 15+ products on sale from top brands like Sony, Bose, Sennheiser, Boat and JBL
- Soundbars starting ₹2,999 from Boat, Sony, JBL & Blaupunkt
- New launches in Speakers and Soundbars from Boat and Bose starting ₹2,999
- Premium headphones and speakers from Bose, Sony and Harman Kardon with upto 9 months No Cost EMI
- Biggest store for Camera accessories – tripods, ringlights, batteries, flashes starting at ₹349
- Trending Vlogging Camera kits from Sony and Panasonic starting at ₹59990/- with upto 12M NCEMI
- Alexa enabled wireless security camera starting at ₹1499/- from top brands like Tp-link, realme, Imou, Ezviz, Qubo etc
- Create instant memories from Fujifilm instax range starting at ₹2799
- Kickstart your new year travel with action cameras range starting at ₹1399
- Guitars, Ukuleles and Violins at affordable prices starting at ₹1499/-
- Upto 15% off on keyboards for all needs - beginners, learners and professionals from Casio, Yamaha, Korg
- Upto 70% off on work from essential microphones from top brands like Maono, Boya, AKG, Blue
