Amazon India will be conducting its first major sale of the year which will commence this week. The e-commerce platform is offering various discounts on popular products which include, smartphones, electronic appliances, TV and even on products from their Beauty and Fashion range.

The platform is also offering extra 10% instant discount with SBI Credit cards and Credit EMI; No-cost EMI using Bajaj Finserv EMI card, Amazon Pay ICICI Credit card, Amazon Pay Later and select debit & credit cards.

Appliances & TVs

Up to 25% off on refrigerators with no cost EMI starting ₹ 777 per month with up to Rs.12,000 extra off on exchange

777 per month with up to Rs.12,000 extra off on exchange Up to 33% off on washing machines with no cost EMI starting ₹ 659 per month. Save up to ₹ 2,100 on exchange

659 per month. Save up to 2,100 on exchange Up to 40% off on ACs with No cost EMI starting ₹ 1,209 per month Save up to ₹ 3,000 on exchange

1,209 per month Save up to 3,000 on exchange Up to 60% off on Chimneys No Cost EMI starting ₹ 459 per month

459 per month No Cost EMI starting ₹ 2,279 per month on dishwashers

2,279 per month on dishwashers Up to 45% off on Microwaves with No Cost EMI starting ₹ 483 per month

483 per month Get the Midea range of Air conditioners starting at ₹ 22,500

22,500 Great deals on Bosch 6kg and 8kg Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machines with Touch panel

Ten new refrigerator launches by Samsung across single and double door

Three new models in LG Convection Microwave ovens

New launches by LG Air conditioners with Anti-virus protection, 5-in-1 convertible and Inverter technology with 100% copper condensor coil Electronics

Up to 70% off on new launches like Amazfit GTR 2e Smart Watch, Oneplus band and more

Up to 70% off on PC Accessories

Up to ₹ 30,000 off on laptops

30,000 off on laptops Up to 70% off on audio devices

Up to 60% off on cameras

Up to 45% off on tablets

Up to ₹ 30,000 off on Laptops with no Cost EMI upto 18 months New launches: HP Laptop latest Core i3 11th gen processor, 8GBGB RAM and preinstalled MS Office at just ₹ 39,990

30,000 off on Laptops with no Cost EMI upto 18 months New launches: HP Laptop latest Core i3 11th gen processor, 8GBGB RAM and preinstalled MS Office at just 39,990 Up to ₹ 30,000 off on Desktops with no Cost EMI upto 12 months.

30,000 off on Desktops with no Cost EMI upto 12 months. Up to 60% off on Smartwatches & Fitness Trackers. Lowest price ever on Redmi Band at ₹ 999 and Mi Band 5 at ₹ 2299 (Coupon discount). Smart watches starting 1999 with new Launches like OnePlus Band at ₹ 2499, Amazfit GTR 2e at ₹ 9999.

999 and Mi Band 5 at 2299 (Coupon discount). Smart watches starting 1999 with new Launches like OnePlus Band at 2499, Amazfit GTR 2e at 9999. Printers starting ₹ 1,299 with no Cost EMI starting ₹ 583 per month

1,299 with no Cost EMI starting 583 per month Computer Accessories starting ₹ 99

99 Up to 70% off on Hard Drives & Pen drives

Up to 45% off tablets with lowest price ever on Samsung tab A 10.1 at ₹ 12,499

12,499 Up to 70% off bestselling Office Electronics, stationery & art supplies

Headphones starting ₹ 299 and Speakers starting ₹ 499

299 and Speakers starting 499 True Wireless earphones starting ₹ 999

999 Largest ever Noise Cancellation headphone range with 15+ products on sale from top brands like Sony, Bose, Sennheiser, Boat and JBL

Soundbars starting ₹ 2,999 from Boat, Sony, JBL & Blaupunkt

2,999 from Boat, Sony, JBL & Blaupunkt New launches in Speakers and Soundbars from Boat and Bose starting ₹ 2,999

2,999 Premium headphones and speakers from Bose, Sony and Harman Kardon with upto 9 months No Cost EMI

Biggest store for Camera accessories – tripods, ringlights, batteries, flashes starting at ₹ 349

349 Trending Vlogging Camera kits from Sony and Panasonic starting at ₹ 59990/- with upto 12M NCEMI

59990/- with upto 12M NCEMI Alexa enabled wireless security camera starting at ₹ 1499/- from top brands like Tp-link, realme, Imou, Ezviz, Qubo etc

1499/- from top brands like Tp-link, realme, Imou, Ezviz, Qubo etc Create instant memories from Fujifilm instax range starting at ₹ 2799

2799 Kickstart your new year travel with action cameras range starting at ₹ 1399

1399 Guitars, Ukuleles and Violins at affordable prices starting at ₹ 1499/-

1499/- Upto 15% off on keyboards for all needs - beginners, learners and professionals from Casio, Yamaha, Korg

