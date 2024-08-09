Amazon India sets up 4 disaster hubs, offers aid within 72 hours amid floods: Details
Amazon India has activated disaster relief efforts in response to severe flooding, distributing 18,200 relief kits across 34 districts. The company set up four disaster hubs for rapid response to deliver aid within 72 hours to affected communities.
In response to severe flooding triggered by heavy rainfall in various regions of India, E-commerce company Amazon India has activated its disaster relief efforts, delivering essential supplies to affected communities. The company has established four strategically positioned disaster hubs in Haryana, Telangana, Maharashtra, and West Bengal to ensure that aid reaches those in need within 72 hours.