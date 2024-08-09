In response to severe flooding triggered by heavy rainfall in various regions of India, E-commerce company Amazon India has activated its disaster relief efforts, delivering essential supplies to affected communities. The company has established four strategically positioned disaster hubs in Haryana, Telangana, Maharashtra, and West Bengal to ensure that aid reaches those in need within 72 hours.

By August 1, 2024, Amazon India had distributed 10,890 shelter kits to over 10,000 families across 34 districts, stated the company. These kits, tailored to meet immediate needs, include essential items such as tarpaulin sheets, ropes, soaps, dental hygiene products, buckets, mosquito nets, and sanitary pads. Additionally, 5,742 ration kits containing dry food items were provided to the flood-affected regions. Amazon had pre-positioned these supplies, allowing for a quicker response when disasters struck. The relief kits are packed in compact cartons, making them easy to store and transport.

Amazon India's disaster hubs, set up in the North, South, East, and West regions of the country, are designed to respond rapidly to emergencies, such as floods, cyclones, and landslides. These hubs were established by experts from Amazon Transportation Services, who strategically selected the locations to optimize the company’s delivery network.

The ongoing monsoon season has already led to a significant depletion of resources at these hubs, with 45 per cent of the pre-stocked supplies utilized in response to the severe flooding in the Southwest and Northeast regions, as well as landslides in Kerala, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. As of early August, Amazon had distributed a total of 18,200 relief kits.

Amazon’s efforts have been coordinated with grassroots organizations, Inter-Agency Groups, and State Disaster Management Authorities, responding to 67 requests for assistance. The initiative highlights the company's commitment to supporting communities during natural disasters, focusing on providing swift and efficient relief in times of crisis.

