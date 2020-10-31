Amazon introduces ‘Dhanteras Store’: Deals on gold, silver coins, smartphones

Ahead of Dhanteras, Amazon.in announced its ‘Dhanteras Store’ which offers products ranging from gold and silver coins, festive jewellery, electronics, puja items, home décor, large appliances, smartphones, accessories, Amazon Devices and more.

Amazon claims to provide offers from brands Joyalukkas, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, Samsung, Lenovo, Dell, Biba, Maybelline, Calvin Klein and more.

The e-commerce giant is offering a 10% instant bank discount on Citibank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank and RuPay Credit & Debit Cards and EMI transactions. Additionally, cashback of ₹1,500 is being offered on a single transaction worth ₹30,000 & above as Amazon Pay Balance.

Amazon Business customers can also access commercial products from categories like laptops, printers, TVs, networking devices, deep freezers, office electronics, vacuum cleaners, mixer grinders, OnePlus with GST invoice.

Amazon is also offering deals on smartphones. The Samsung M51 with 7000Mah battery and with 64MP camera is offered at a price of ₹24,999. The phone comes with a 6.7-inch full-HD + sAMOLED Infinity-O Display.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro with 64MP primary camera and 48MP front camera, 5020 large mAh battery and 18W fast charging is priced at ₹12,999 on Amazon.in

Amazon Alexa devices are also available under the Dhanteras Store. The Echo Dot (3rd Gen) smart speaker from Amazon is selling at ₹2,249.

Fire TV Stick Lite is available at ₹2,099 which provides Full HD resolution streaming with an Alexa Voice Remote Lite.

Kindle (10th Gen) with built-in adjustable front light is selling at ₹6,499 on Amazon.in

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via