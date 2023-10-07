Amazon introduces Prime Shopping Edition at ₹399, competing with Flipkart VIP membership
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 offers early deals and discounts for Prime members
Amazon has introduced a specialized Prime membership called Prime Shopping Edition in preparation for India's festive sale season. This membership, priced at ₹399 for a one-year subscription, offers exclusive shopping perks such as free shipping and one-day deliveries. It is exclusively accessible to users of Android smartphones and on the Amazon website.