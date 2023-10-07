Amazon has introduced a specialized Prime membership called Prime Shopping Edition in preparation for India's festive sale season. This membership, priced at ₹399 for a one-year subscription, offers exclusive shopping perks such as free shipping and one-day deliveries. It is exclusively accessible to users of Android smartphones and on the Amazon website. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It is noteworthy that just after a few days following the roll out of Flipkart's membership program called Flipkart VIP, which costs ₹499 for an annual subscription and provides specific advantages related to delivery and returns in certain areas, Amazon has now introduced its Prime Shopping Edition.

The standard Prime subscription, initially priced at ₹1,499 per year but frequently available at a discounted rate of ₹999, offers a wide array of additional perks. These include access to the OTT platform Prime Video, the music streaming app Prime Music, Prime Reading, and Prime Gaming.

In contrast, Flipkart VIP does not include entertainment services but does provide exclusive offers and advantages for members utilizing Cleartrip, the travel unit owned by Walmart's subsidiary, reported ET.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 has now gone live for the Prime members. It has been scheduled to commence on October 8 for everyone. However, the closing date is yet to be revealed.

The e-commerce giant has revealed early deals and discounts on its platform. SBI cardholders can avail a 10 percent instant discount on their purchases. Interestingly, the sale will feature discounts of up to 40 percent on mobiles and accessories, and up to 75 percent on laptops, smartwatches, and other items.

Amazon has launched a dedicated webpage showcasing discounts on a wide range of products, including mobile phones, accessories, electronic gadgets like smartwatches, tablets, laptops, and smart TVs, as well as various home appliances. An array of devices from both Indian and international brands, such as Apple, Asus, Lenovo, OnePlus, iQoo, Realme, Samsung, boAt, and Sony, are set to undergo price reductions.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

