Amazon is laying the groundwork for its own quantum computer

Last year, Alphabet Inc.’s Google said it had built a computer that’s reached “quantum supremacy," performing a computation in 200 seconds that would take the fastest supercomputers about 10,000 years. But with the rivalrous spirit that has characterized the race to build a quantum computer, IBM cast doubt on Google’s claim. In a blog post, it said that a simulation of Google’s task could be done in 2.5 days on a conventional computer with enough hard drive storage, not 10,000 years.