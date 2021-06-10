Amazon.in has introduced ‘Mega Home Shopping Sale’ from June 10. The e-commerce platform is offering deals on kitchen appliances, cookware & dining, furniture, toys & more. The platform will be providing no cost EMI, exchange offers, scheduled delivery and top brands. The sale will be live until 13 June.

Brands such as Panasonic, Prestige, Dyson, Bosch, Hometown, Royal Enfield and others will be selling their products with discounts. Interested buyers can also save more with a discount of 10% off up to ₹1,750 on HDFC Bank Credit Cards, Credit Card EMI & Debit Card EMI on a minimum transaction of ₹7,500.

Kitchen & home appliances

Amazon will offer up to 60% off on mixer grinders from brands including Usha, Bajaj, Havells and more

Up to 60% off on kitchen & home appliances

Offers on water purifiers from Eureka Forbes, Air purifier from Dyson

Up to 50% off on ceiling fans from brands like Usha, Crompton and more

Up to 40% off on coolers from top brands like Symphony, Usha and more

Top offers on Cookware & Dining:

Up to 60% off on cookware from brands including Prestige, Pigeon & more

Starting 99: Glassware & drinkware

Up to 50% off kitchen storage from top brands including Cello, Borosil

Up to 30% off on bottles & flasks from brands like Milton

Just launched from Amazon brands | Up to 50% off on kitchen essentials

Top offers on home décor, furnishings & furniture

Deals on furniture brands like Hometown, Home Centre, The sleep, & more

Up to 60% off on chairs, office desks

Up to 70% off on brands in home décor & furnishings like The White Willow, Wolpin

Up to 70% off on home furnishing

Up to 70% off home décor

Up to 60% off home storage solutions

Up to 60% off lighting solutions

New launches like orthopedic pillows from White Willow

Up to 15% off face masks & shield

Offers on Sports & Automobiles:

New launches from pro-toner home gym equipment’s

Up to 50% off treadmills

Up to 25% off on Vega helmets

Up to 45% off on car & bike tyres

Up to 45% off on Pressure washers

Offers on home improvement, lawn & garden supplies:

Up to 60% off on cleaning supplies

Up to 50% off on power & hand tool from Bosch

Up to 60% off on kitchen & bath fixtures

Up to 60% off on barbeque from Hytec brand

Up to 50% off on pest control from All-out

Up to 35% off on inverters from Luminous brand

