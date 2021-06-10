OPEN APP
Home >Technology >News >Amazon 'Mega Home Shopping' sale: Discounts on appliances from Panasonic, Bosch, Dyson, other brands

Amazon.in has introduced ‘Mega Home Shopping Sale’ from June 10. The e-commerce platform is offering deals on kitchen appliances, cookware & dining, furniture, toys & more. The platform will be providing no cost EMI, exchange offers, scheduled delivery and top brands. The sale will be live until 13 June.

Brands such as Panasonic, Prestige, Dyson, Bosch, Hometown, Royal Enfield and others will be selling their products with discounts. Interested buyers can also save more with a discount of 10% off up to 1,750 on HDFC Bank Credit Cards, Credit Card EMI & Debit Card EMI on a minimum transaction of 7,500.

Kitchen & home appliances

  • Amazon will offer up to 60% off on mixer grinders from brands including Usha, Bajaj, Havells and more
  • Up to 60% off on kitchen & home appliances
  • Offers on water purifiers from Eureka Forbes, Air purifier from Dyson
  • Up to 50% off on ceiling fans from brands like Usha, Crompton and more
  • Up to 40% off on coolers from top brands like Symphony, Usha and more

Top offers on Cookware & Dining:

  • Up to 60% off on cookware from brands including Prestige, Pigeon & more
  • Starting 99: Glassware & drinkware
  • Up to 50% off kitchen storage from top brands including Cello, Borosil
  • Up to 30% off on bottles & flasks from brands like Milton
  • Just launched from Amazon brands | Up to 50% off on kitchen essentials
  • Top offers on home décor, furnishings & furniture
  • Deals on furniture brands like Hometown, Home Centre, The sleep, & more
  • Up to 60% off on chairs, office desks
  • Up to 70% off on brands in home décor & furnishings like The White Willow, Wolpin
  • Up to 70% off on home furnishing
  • Up to 70% off home décor
  • Up to 60% off home storage solutions
  • Up to 60% off lighting solutions
  • New launches like orthopedic pillows from White Willow
  • Up to 15% off face masks & shield

Offers on Sports & Automobiles:

  • New launches from pro-toner home gym equipment’s
  • Up to 50% off treadmills
  • Up to 25% off on Vega helmets
  • Up to 45% off on car & bike tyres
  • Up to 45% off on Pressure washers

Offers on home improvement, lawn & garden supplies:

  • Up to 60% off on cleaning supplies
  • Up to 50% off on power & hand tool from Bosch
  • Up to 60% off on kitchen & bath fixtures
  • Up to 60% off on barbeque from Hytec brand
  • Up to 50% off on pest control from All-out
  • Up to 35% off on inverters from Luminous brand

