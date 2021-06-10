This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Interested buyers can also save more with a discount of 10% off up to ₹1,750 on HDFC Bank Credit Cards, Credit Card EMI & Debit Card EMI on a minimum transaction of ₹7,500
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Amazon.in has introduced ‘Mega Home Shopping Sale’ from June 10. The e-commerce platform is offering deals on kitchen appliances, cookware & dining, furniture, toys & more. The platform will be providing no cost EMI, exchange offers, scheduled delivery and top brands. The sale will be live until 13 June.
Amazon.in has introduced ‘Mega Home Shopping Sale’ from June 10. The e-commerce platform is offering deals on kitchen appliances, cookware & dining, furniture, toys & more. The platform will be providing no cost EMI, exchange offers, scheduled delivery and top brands. The sale will be live until 13 June.
Brands such as Panasonic, Prestige, Dyson, Bosch, Hometown, Royal Enfield and others will be selling their products with discounts. Interested buyers can also save more with a discount of 10% off up to ₹1,750 on HDFC Bank Credit Cards, Credit Card EMI & Debit Card EMI on a minimum transaction of ₹7,500.
Brands such as Panasonic, Prestige, Dyson, Bosch, Hometown, Royal Enfield and others will be selling their products with discounts. Interested buyers can also save more with a discount of 10% off up to ₹1,750 on HDFC Bank Credit Cards, Credit Card EMI & Debit Card EMI on a minimum transaction of ₹7,500.