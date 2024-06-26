Amazon Metis could soon take on OpenAI's ChatGPT. How will it be different
In a bid to expand its technological prowess, Amazon is reportedly venturing into the realm of artificial intelligence (AI) with a new chatbot project codenamed Metis. Positioned to rival existing models like OpenAI's ChatGPT, this initiative marks Amazon's strategic move into the burgeoning AI chatbot market.