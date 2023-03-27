Amazon, Microsoft and Google's AI armies are huge, yet struggling to innovate5 min read . Updated: 27 Mar 2023, 11:47 AM IST
New data show Amazon, Microsoft and Google have thousands of AI specialists, but they’re still playing catch-up to a tiny team at OpenAI.
Of all the questions that ChatGPT has raised about the future of artificial intelligence, one still reverberates through Silicon Valley: Why couldn’t the industry’s largest technology firms breed an innovative service with a similar kind of impact, especially after amassing some of the world’s largest AI teams?
