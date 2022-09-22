Amazon, Microsoft, Google face cloud-services examination in UK

The study is the latest move by the U.K.’s. regulators and policy makers to attempt to carve out a bigger role for the country as a global tech regulator following the country’s withdrawal from the European Union. The EU over the past decade has tried to position itself as the West’s pre-eminent tech regulator. More recently, state governments in the U.S., as well as federal regulators, have stepped up their efforts to rein in alleged competition and privacy abuses by big tech companies with lawsuits and investigations.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}