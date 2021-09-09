Amazon, Microsoft help lift cloud startup Databricks to sky-high valuation

The company is the latest example of a startup quickly returning to private markets with a big leap in valuation as large money-management firms and others pump money into Silicon Valley in a hunt for healthy returns at a time of low interest rates. Social-network company Reddit Inc. last month said it roughly doubled its valuation to $10 billion within six months, Fanatics Inc., the sports retailer, tripled its valuation in a year to $18 billion, and Clubhouse, the startup audio-chat social network, held a funding round that quadrupled its valuation within about three months, according to people familiar with the matter.