Amazon has unveiled its 'Off to College' promotion, offering substantial discounts on a variety of consumer electronics and personal computing products from numerous well-known brands.

This campaign is specifically designed to cater to students heading back to college, featuring an extensive array of laptops, tablets, smartwatches, headphones, stationery, computer accessories, and printers. Customers can also benefit from several affordability options, including No Cost EMI, exchange offers, and bank discounts.

Among the highlighted products is the Ant ValueKB Mouse Combo, a full-sized, slim-designed keyboard featuring soft-touch keys and an ergonomic design. The keyboard includes an 800 dpi optical mouse sensor and is compatible with PS4, PS5, and Xbox consoles. This combo is available on Amazon for ₹289.

Another standout deal is the Asus Vivobook 16X, which boasts a precision-engineered, lay-flat hinge ideal for collaborative work. Equipped with an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage, this laptop is priced at ₹46,990.

For audio enthusiasts, the boAt Nirvana Ion offers an impressive 120 hours of playback time, Crystal Bionic sound, and a 60ms low latency beast mode, available for ₹1,699.

The Dell 14 laptop is another notable offer, featuring a 12th generation Intel Core i3 processor, FHD display, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and pre-loaded Windows 11 Home with lifetime validity, all for ₹35,990.

Amazon also features the HP All-in-One i3 PC, equipped with a 12th generation Intel i3 processor, Windows 11 OS, 8GB RAM, and 512GB storage. This versatile PC includes 230 quality tests and a pop-up privacy camera for enhanced online safety, priced at ₹42,990.

For those seeking a more powerful system, the HP All-in-One R5 PC offers an AMD Ryzen 5 7520U processor, AMD Radeon graphics, and substantial storage with 16GB RAM and 1TB capacity, available for ₹57,990.

The Noise Halo Plus smartwatch, suitable for both men and women, features a 1.46-inch Super AMOLED display, stainless steel finish metallic straps, a four-stage sleep tracker, and Bluetooth calling. This sleek device is available for ₹3,499.

Tablet shoppers can consider the Realme Pad Mini, which features a slim matte metal body design with a 7.6 mm thickness and a cinematic display, priced at ₹9,999. Additionally, the Xiaomi Pad 6 offers a stylish metal unibody design, quad speakers with Dolby Atmos, Qualcomm Snapdragon 870, a 144Hz refresh rate, HDR 10, and is powered by Hyper OS, available for ₹25,999.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!