Amazon offers discounts on Blaupunkt products under end of the year sale

Blaupunkt BTW01 True Wireless Earbuds: BTW01 True Wireless Earbuds is IPX5 rated. The earbuds gets a feature where 3 taps will wake up Siri or Google voice assistant on the phone. It gets up to 9 hours of play-time with each charge and an additional 24 hours with the included charging case. The earbuds are priced at ₹3,999.