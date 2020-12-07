Amazon offers discounts on Blaupunkt products under end of the year sale

Amazon offers discounts on Blaupunkt products under end of the year sale1 min read . 08:19 PM IST
Customers can avail up to 50% discount on headphones, speakers and soundbars until 11th December 2020
Amazon India will host ‘Blaupunkt End of the Year Sale’ with deals on headphones, speakers and soundbars. Customers can avail up to 50% discount on headphones, speakers and soundbars until 11th December 2020. Amazon is also offering No-cost EMI options.
Headphones
Blaupunkt BE50 Bluetooth Neckband: BE50 comes with built-in micro-woofers for extra bass. The headphones get up to 12hrs of play time and up to 2 weeks of standby time. The Bluetooth neckband is available for ₹1,299.
Blaupunkt BTW01 True Wireless Earbuds: BTW01 True Wireless Earbuds is IPX5 rated. The earbuds gets a feature where 3 taps will wake up Siri or Google voice assistant on the phone. It gets up to 9 hours of play-time with each charge and an additional 24 hours with the included charging case. The earbuds are priced at ₹3,999.
Speakers
Blaupunkt BT52 Portable Bluetooth Speaker: BT52 has dual passive radiator to enhance the volume and quality of the sound giving a 10W output right through the volume spectrum. The built-in microphone allows to make conference calls as well. The speaker also supports Micro SD card of up to 32 GB. The Bluetooth speaker is available for ₹1,499.
Soundbars
Blaupunkt SBW100 Soundbar with Subwoofer: SBW100 is a 120W Soundbar which comes with a wired Subwoofer. Connectivity options include AUX in, HDMI-ARC, Bluetooth and USB. The soundbar comes with multiple music modes. It is available for ₹5,999.
Blaupunkt SBW-03 Dolby Soundbar with Subwoofer: Blaupunkt SBW03 is a 160 watt soundbar which comes with a wired Subwoofer.The soundbar gets Dolby Audio. Connectivity options include HDMI ARC, Optical IN, USB, Bluetooth and AUX-In. The soundbar is available for ₹7,999.
