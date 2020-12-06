Amazon offers new Alexa feature to iPhone users

Amazon is adding more features for iPhone users who pair their devices with an Alexa-enabled device. The company is rolling out this new feature which will let Apple iPhone users to communicate with their Alexa device via text instead of using voice commands.

The new feature can come in handy in situations when a user is not able to provide a command verbally or is not able to do so due to some reason such as speech impediment. Amazon claims that users can input anything they could otherwise say to the speaker, such as telling it to turn off the lights or asking a question.

Amazon confirmed that the feature is rolling out to select users to The Verge. The feature has been launched as a public preview to iOS users. However, the preview is expected to be limited to users in the US for the moment. The company hasn’t mentioned the availability of the feature on a broader scale. There’s no sign of Android devices getting the feature anytime soon.

Google Assistant, one of the biggest competitor for Amazon’s Alexa has had the option to provide commands via text for a long time.

