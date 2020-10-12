Amazon Pay introduced on Uber app, Prime members to get cashback offers

Amazon Pay and Uber announced a partnership which will integrate Amazon Pay as a payment option on the Uber app for riders.

In order to promote the new Amazon Pay payment option, the company will be providing cashback offers and will be using a one-click payment to encourage more users to adopt the contactless method.

In order to use the new payment method on Uber, customers will need to link their Amazon Pay account by clicking on the ‘Payments’ icon and choosing Amazon Pay. In order to make the payment process as seamless as possible, the ride fare for any subsequent Uber trips will be automatically paid from their Amazon Pay balance after the completion of a trip, without having to enter multiple OTPs.

As an introductory offer, Amazon customers will get a 50% cashback of up to ₹100 on their first 3 Uber rides in a month. Prime members will be able to enjoy a 50% cashback of up to ₹120 for the first three rides on the Uber app.

Commenting on the partnership, Nandini Maheshwari, Director, Business Development, Uber APAC, said, “We are delighted to add Amazon Pay as an additional digital payment option on our app for promoting cashless transactions, minimizing contact and enhancing social distancing that will help keep both riders and drivers safe. India is the first global market where Amazon Pay has been enabled in the Uber app, making this a landmark partnership for both global companies in a market of strategic importance."

Talking about the partnership, Manesh Mahatme, Director – Experience and Merchant Acceptance, Amazon Pay India “Amazon Pay is always looking to make the lives of our customers convenient. This partnership with Uber will allow customers to complete their transaction in a contactless manner, especially during the pandemic. The payment is automatically deducted from their Amazon Pay balance completing their payment effortlessly, without any manual intervention."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.