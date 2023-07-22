Amazon India announced that the 7th edition of Prime Day was the biggest ever Prime Day event. The Prime Day 2023 took place on Jul 15-16, enabled Prime members to discover great deals, new launches and entertainment.

As per the e-commerce platform, this Prime Day event witnessed strong growth in Prime membership, and highest engagement with 14 per cent more members shopping than last year’s Prime Day event.

Commenting on the success of the shopping event, Akshay Sahi, Director, Prime and Delivery Experience, Amazon India said, “I would like to thank our sellers, brand partners and Prime members who helped make this Prime Day the biggest ever in India. Brands and sellers across categories received a great response from Prime members from metros and Tier 2 & 3 cities and towns across India. With the biggest product and brand launches, best deals of the year this Prime Day, we also delivered highest number of same day deliveries over past Prime Day events."

Amazon revealed that Prime members shopped from 45,000+ new products launched by brands such as OnePlus, iQOO, Realme NarzoWith, Samsung, Motorola, boAt, Sony, Allen Solly, Lifestyle, Titan, Fossil, Puma, Tata, Dabur and others.

This Prime Day, five smartphones got sold every second with 70 per cent of the demand coming from Tier 2 & 3 cities; which comprises of foldable smartphones and newly launched smartphones (OnePlus Nord 3 5G, Samsung Galaxy M34 5G, Motorola Razr 40 Series, Realme Narzo 60 Series and iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G).

“We are delighted by the success of Galaxy M34 5G, which emerged as the No. 1 selling smartphone amongst the new launches on Amazon Prime Day. Galaxy M34 5G, an Amazon Specials, continues the successful legacy of Galaxy M Series. It showcases the trust customers have in our brand and demonstrates how our commitment to ground breaking innovation continues to resonate with consumers," said, Aditya Babbar, Senior Director, MX Business, Samsung India.

As per the e-commerce giant, 45 per cent of Prime members shopped with Amazon Pay this Prime Day of which 82 per cent were from Tier 2 and 3 cities and towns. One in four Prime members used Amazon Pay ICICI bank credit card to shop during the Prime Day event.

Amazon Business witnessed a 56 per cent sales growth (vs Prime Day 2022), including 2x growth in Electronics, 1.7x growth in office furniture and 1.4x growth in kitchen products and appliances.