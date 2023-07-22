Commenting on the success of the shopping event, Akshay Sahi, Director, Prime and Delivery Experience, Amazon India said, “I would like to thank our sellers, brand partners and Prime members who helped make this Prime Day the biggest ever in India. Brands and sellers across categories received a great response from Prime members from metros and Tier 2 & 3 cities and towns across India. With the biggest product and brand launches, best deals of the year this Prime Day, we also delivered highest number of same day deliveries over past Prime Day events."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}