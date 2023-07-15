Amazon Prime Day 2023 Sale goes live. Check best deals on smartphones: iPhone 14, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G, and more3 min read 15 Jul 2023, 10:42 AM IST
Amazon is hosting Prime Day 2023, offering discounts on various products including smartphones like iPhone 14, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G, Xiaomi 12 Pro, and iQoo Neo 7 5G. Prime members using ICICI and SBI bank cards can avail additional discounts.
E-commerce giant Amazon is hosting its highly anticipated Prime Day 2023, a two-day sale event exclusively available to Prime subscribers. From July 15 to July 16, customers can take advantage of a wide range of offers and significant discounts on various products, including laptops, earphones, smart home devices, computer accessories, and home appliances. If you are interested to buy a new smartphone, this is the right time for you.
