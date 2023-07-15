E-commerce giant Amazon is hosting its highly anticipated Prime Day 2023, a two-day sale event exclusively available to Prime subscribers. From July 15 to July 16, customers can take advantage of a wide range of offers and significant discounts on various products, including laptops, earphones, smart home devices, computer accessories, and home appliances. If you are interested to buy a new smartphone, this is the right time for you.

Additionally, customers can avail an extra 10 percent discount of up to Rs. 2,500 (including bonus discount) when using ICICI and SBI bank credit and debit cards.

Prime Day offers smartphones from renowned brands such as Apple, Samsung, Motorola, iQoo, Realme, OnePlus, and more. Here are some of the best deals on Amazon this Prime Day.

iPhone 14

During the ongoing Prime Day 2023 sale on Amazon, the Apple iPhone 14 can be purchased at a discounted price of Rs. 65,999, compared to its regular starting price of Rs. 79,900. Prime members who choose to buy the iPhone 14 using SBI and ICICI bank credit cards for non-EMI transactions will receive an additional discount of Rs. 750.

The iPhone 14 boasts powerful performance with Apple's A15 Bionic SoC and showcases a vibrant 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G

As part of Prime Day, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is currently available at a reduced price of Rs. 17,499, compared to its original price of Rs. 19,999. Prime customers can also avail an additional Rs. 500 voucher discount during checkout. Moreover, customers using SBI and ICICI bank cards can avail further price reductions, as mentioned on the Amazon listing.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G showcases a 6.59-inch full-HD+ display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, offering a smooth viewing experience. It is equipped with the Snapdragon 695 octa-core SoC, delivering efficient performance. The phone features a triple rear camera setup, with a 64-megapixel primary sensor taking the lead in capturing impressive photographs.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

As part of the Amazon Prime Day 2023 sale, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is now available at a significantly reduced price of Rs. 26,999, compared to its original retail price of Rs. 55,999. This Samsung Fan Edition smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 865 SoC and boasts a 6.5-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

During the sale, customers interested in purchasing the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G can enjoy an additional discount of Rs. 2000 when using an SBI or ICICI bank credit card for their purchase.

Xiaomi 12 Pro

During the Prime Day 2023 sale, the Xiaomi 12 Pro is available at a discounted price of Rs. 41,999, lower than its original debut price of Rs. 62,999. This handset offers an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, a large 6.72-inch 120Hz E5 AMOLED display, a triple rear camera setup, and up to 12GB of RAM. It also supports fast charging capabilities with 120W wired and 50W wireless charging.

In addition to the discounted price, customers purchasing the Xiaomi 12 Pro during the Prime Day sale can enjoy an instant discount of Rs. 2,250 when using an ICICI or SBI credit card.

iQoo Neo 7 5G

During Prime Day, the iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G is now available at a discounted price of Rs. 27,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant of the iQoo Neo 7 5G.

In addition to the discounted price, customers can further reduce the cost by availing an instant discount of Rs. 1200 when using an ICICI or SBI bank credit card to purchase the phone. The iQoo handset features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 5G SoC.