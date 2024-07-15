Amazon India's Prime Day on July 20 and 21, 2024, brings big launches in consumer electronics with savings, new products from leading brands, and discounts on payment options for Prime members.

Amazon India returns with its much-awaited Prime Day on July 20 and 21, 2024. This Prime Day, the e-commerce giant is set to unveil some of the biggest launches of the season for consumer electronics.

Prime members can look forward to big savings, great deals, new launches from leading brands, small and medium businesses, and more. Customers can upgrade their gadgets and choose from over 40 new launches across consumer electronics and accessories from popular brands such as HP, Dell, Lenovo, OnePlus, JBL, boAt, and many more.

Additionally, customers can enjoy extra savings on Amazon Pay UPI, Amazon Pay ICICI credit card, and more, including a 10 per cent instant discount on ICICI Bank debit or credit cards and SBI credit cards.

Here are some of the new launches across consumer electronics on Amazon.in with great deals from sellers:

Acer Aspire 3 Laptop: Featuring an Intel Core Celeron processor, HD display, and 180-degree hinge, the Acer Aspire 3 offers a stunning visual experience.

Powered by Google WearOS, the OnePlus Watch 2R enhances everyday experiences. Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra: The new Samsung Galaxy watches come equipped with smart features for an enhanced user experience. Prime members can look forward to these exciting new launches and great deals on Amazon India’s Prime Day.

