Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale set to commence from July 20: Everything we know so far
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 in India will feature thousands of deals on TVs, laptops, smartphones, and more from July 20-21. Over 450 new launches expected from brands like OnePlus, Samsung, and Motorola.
Amazon has announced that its Prime Day 2024 sale will go live in India from July 20 onwards. While Amazon hasn't revealed the specific deals during the Prime Day sale, the company did say that there will be thousands of deals across TVs, laptops, smartphones, fashion, grocery and everyday essentials during the offer period.