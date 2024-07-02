Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 in India will feature thousands of deals on TVs, laptops, smartphones, and more from July 20-21. Over 450 new launches expected from brands like OnePlus, Samsung, and Motorola.

Amazon has announced that its Prime Day 2024 sale will go live in India from July 20 onwards. While Amazon hasn't revealed the specific deals during the Prime Day sale, the company did say that there will be thousands of deals across TVs, laptops, smartphones, fashion, grocery and everyday essentials during the offer period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 will begin on 12:00am on July 20 and end on 11:59 on July 21. Amazon also stated that there will be over 450 new launches from Indian and global brands like OnePlus, Samsung, Honor, iQOO, Bajaj, Motorola, Asus and more.

While the e-commerce giant hasn't revealed the name of any new product that will be launched during the Prime Day Sale, an intelligent guess would reckon that it could include upcoming Honor 200 series, Motorola's Razr 50 series, Asus' new co-pilot PCs and the OnePlus Nord 4. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During the sale, Amazon will offer 10% instant discount when making the payment using ICICI Bank Debit/Credit cards, SBI credit cards and EMI transactions on ICICI and SBI Credit cards. Moreover, Amazon Pay ICICI Bank card users will be entitled to an additional 5% discount during the offer period. Amazon Pay ICICI card holders are already entitled to 5% cashback for Prime users and 3% cashback for non-Prime members.

Amazon also announced that Primer members can get ₹300 cashback and rewards worth ₹2,200 while signing up for Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Cards. Meanwhile, non-Prime members will be entitled to ₹200 cashback, rewards worth ₹1,800 and 3 3-month Prim membership when signing up for Amazon Pay ICICI Bank cards.

As part of the Prime Day festivities, Amazon is also releasing 14 new movies and TV shows, including Mirzapur Season 3, The Boys Season 4, Civil War, My Lady Jane, Sharmajee Ki Beti and Naan Thaan Kingu. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

