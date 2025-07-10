Amazon Prime Day 2025: Here’s how to save more on tech, appliances and more

Amazon India’s annual Prime Day sale is set to return from 12:00 AM on 12 July to 11:59 PM on 14 July, offering Prime members 72 hours of deals across consumer electronics, home appliances, and entertainment.

This sale also features a host of new launches and partner bank discounts designed to offer additional savings to customers.

Bank offers During the sale, customers can avail themselves of 10 per cent savings on payments made using ICICI Bank Credit and Debit Cards, SBI Credit Cards, and EMI transactions on the aforementioned cards. This discount is available in addition to any existing product-level deals or price cuts.

Moreover, those using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card can get unlimited five per cent cashback (for Prime members) or three per cent (for non-members), while eligible customers can access credit up to ₹60,000 through Amazon Pay Later.

Exclusive deals for Prime members Prime members stand to gain the most, with access to early deals, faster delivery, and exclusive product launches. Free Same-Day Delivery is available on over 10 lakh products and Next-Day Delivery on over 40 lakh products. Members can also access other benefits like Prime Video, Prime Music, and Prime Gaming, depending on the membership tier.

Membership options include:

Prime ( ₹ 1,499/year): Full suite of benefits across shopping, delivery, and digital content.

1,499/year): Full suite of benefits across shopping, delivery, and digital content. Prime Lite ( ₹ 799/year): Shopping and limited video benefits.

799/year): Shopping and limited video benefits. Prime Shopping Edition ( ₹ 299/year): Only includes shopping and delivery perks, excluding digital content. Highlights of new product launches Smartphones and accessories

The sale includes exclusive launches such as the Samsung Galaxy M36 5G, OnePlus Nord 5, OnePlus Nord CE5, and realme NARZO 80 Lite 5G. For those looking for accessories, products like the Samsung Galaxy Buds Core and OnePlus Buds 4 come with features like active noise cancellation and customisable touch controls.

Consumer electronics

Expect deals on laptops like the Lenovo Yoga Slim 9, IdeaPad Slim 3, and ASUS Chromebook. The JBL Tour Pro 3 earbuds and Nirvana Ivy Pro earphones are also among this year’s launches aimed at audiophiles.

Gaming and productivity users can look at the Acer Gaming laptop with Intel Ultra5 and 16GB RAM, designed for everyday multitasking and performance.

Home entertainment

Smart TVs and projectors make up a large part of the launch catalogue. These include:

Sony BRAVIA 5 (55") 4K Mini LED Google TV

TCL 55" 4K UHD QD-Mini LED Google TV

Vu 55" Vibe Series 4K QLED TV

BenQ GV50 FHD Portable Projector

Lumio Arc 7 Smart Projector Home appliances