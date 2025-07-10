Amazon Prime Day 2025: Here’s how to save more on tech, appliances and more

Amazon India’s annual Prime Day sale is set to return from 12:00 AM on 12 July to 11:59 PM on 14 July, offering Prime members 72 hours of deals across consumer electronics, home appliances, and entertainment.
This sale also features a host of new launches and partner bank discounts designed to offer additional savings to customers.
₹2345
Get This
42% OFF
₹228₹390
Get This
₹67
Get This
60% OFF
₹399₹999
Get This
During the sale, customers can avail themselves of 10 per cent savings on payments made using ICICI Bank Credit and Debit Cards, SBI Credit Cards, and EMI transactions on the aforementioned cards. This discount is available in addition to any existing product-level deals or price cuts.
Moreover, those using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card can get unlimited five per cent cashback (for Prime members) or three per cent (for non-members), while eligible customers can access credit up to ₹60,000 through Amazon Pay Later.
Prime members stand to gain the most, with access to early deals, faster delivery, and exclusive product launches. Free Same-Day Delivery is available on over 10 lakh products and Next-Day Delivery on over 40 lakh products. Members can also access other benefits like Prime Video, Prime Music, and Prime Gaming, depending on the membership tier.
Membership options include:
Smartphones and accessories
The sale includes exclusive launches such as the Samsung Galaxy M36 5G, OnePlus Nord 5, OnePlus Nord CE5, and realme NARZO 80 Lite 5G. For those looking for accessories, products like the Samsung Galaxy Buds Core and OnePlus Buds 4 come with features like active noise cancellation and customisable touch controls.
Consumer electronics
Expect deals on laptops like the Lenovo Yoga Slim 9, IdeaPad Slim 3, and ASUS Chromebook. The JBL Tour Pro 3 earbuds and Nirvana Ivy Pro earphones are also among this year’s launches aimed at audiophiles.
Gaming and productivity users can look at the Acer Gaming laptop with Intel Ultra5 and 16GB RAM, designed for everyday multitasking and performance.
Home entertainment
Smart TVs and projectors make up a large part of the launch catalogue. These include:
Home appliances
New appliance launches include the LG 655L Frost-Free Side-by-Side Refrigerator, Bosch 9kg Front Load Washing Machine with AI features, and Haier’s 1.5 Ton 3-Star Split AC with twin inverter technology.