Amazon Prime Day will be on for another day and deals and offers on premium mid-range smartphones are available. The offers will be available on OnePlus, Samsung, Mi, OPPO, Redmi Note, Vivo and others smartphones. Prime Day will be live until 27 July.

Here are some of the offers available to buyers during Amazon Prime Day:

Xiaomi Mi 10i 5G: The Mi 10i 5G comes with a 108MP Quad camera, 6.67-inch display that comes with up to 120Hz AdaptiveSync display and a 5G ready Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor.

The device comes with 4820mAh battery and a 33W fast charger. Buyers can get flat ₹1000 off as instant discount via Amazon Coupons apart from the HDFC offer where HDFC Credit & Debit Card EMI transactions can save ₹1750 more. The smartphone can be purchased at ₹19,249.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G: The smartphone comes with 64MP+8MP+2MP triple rear camera and 16MP front-facing snapper. It features a 6.43-inch, 90Hz AMOLED display with FullHD+ resolution. The phone is available for ₹22,999. On Prime Day, customers can avail up to 10% Instant Discount on HDFC Bank credit cards, HDFC Bank EMI and can avail up to 6 month no-cost EMI from HDFC Bank.

Redmi Note 9 Pro: The smartphone comes with a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset. Buyers can get this smartphone for ₹12,999 for the 4GB & 64GB variant. Customers can get up to 6 months No Cost EMI.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max: This phone comes with a 108MP rear camera, 120Hz Super AMOLED display, 6GB RAM and Snapdragon 732G processor. After all discounts and offers, the smartphone can be purchased for as low as ₹17,249 including ₹1750 discount on HDFC Card EMI transactions.

Samsung M42 5G: This is the first 5G Smartphone from Samsung M Series, and has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor, sAMOLED display and comes with 9 month No Cost EMI for HDFC Bank card customers, and 6 month Free Screen Replacement under the Advantage – Just for Prime program. The phone is available for ₹19,249 including the instant discount on HDFC Card EMI Transactions as well.

Samsung M31: The Samsung Galaxy M31 sports a 6.4-inch FHD+ sAMOLED display and has a waterdrop notch at the top. It has a 6000 mAh battery with 6GB RAM. The phone also comes with a quad-camera setup at the back with the primary being a 64-megapixel shooter and houses an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 5-megapixel macro camera and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. Customers can get 6 months free screen replacement for Prime and up to 9 months No Cost EMI. Prime members can get Flat ₹500 Instant Discount with HDFC Bank Debit Cards (Non-EMI) on a minimum purchase of ₹5000. Get this smartphone for ₹19,999.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Topics