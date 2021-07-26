Samsung M31: The Samsung Galaxy M31 sports a 6.4-inch FHD+ sAMOLED display and has a waterdrop notch at the top. It has a 6000 mAh battery with 6GB RAM. The phone also comes with a quad-camera setup at the back with the primary being a 64-megapixel shooter and houses an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 5-megapixel macro camera and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. Customers can get 6 months free screen replacement for Prime and up to 9 months No Cost EMI. Prime members can get Flat ₹500 Instant Discount with HDFC Bank Debit Cards (Non-EMI) on a minimum purchase of ₹5000. Get this smartphone for ₹19,999.