Amazon Prime Day sale began from today and will go on till 26 July. During the two-day flagship sale for its Prime members, Amazon is offerings discounts and deals on various product segments including smartphones and other household products and electronic appliances.

Amazon has also curated the best deals offered in the budget segment of smartphones. Here are some of the deals offered on the e-commerce platform:

Redmi 9: The Redmi 9 is selling at a price of ₹8,999 for the variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

Samsung Galaxy M11: The Galaxy device with 4GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage is selling at a price of ₹9,999.

Redmi 9A: The Redmi 9-series device is selling at a price of ₹6,799. The variant available at this price comes with 2GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The device is powered by the MediaTek Helio G25 chipset and a 5,000mAh battery.

Realme C11 (2021): The entry-level smartphone from Realme is priced at ₹6,699 and it comes with 2GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage.

Tecno Spark 7T: The smartphone is selling at a price of ₹8,999 under a limited time deal. The device comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage. Additionally, the Tecno smartphone comes with a 48MP primary camera which is part of a dual-lens setup.

Realme Narzo 30A: The Realme Narzo device with 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage is selling at a price of ₹8,999.

Samsung M02s: The Samsung entry-level device is priced at ₹9,999 for the variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage. The 2GB RAM with 32GB of storage is selling at ₹7,499.

Tecno Spark 7: The device with 2GB RAM and 32GB of storage is available at a price of ₹7,699.

