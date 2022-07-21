Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Best deals on Apple iPhone 13. Details here

Amazon Prime Day Sale: Consumers can buy a new iPhone 13 for ₹66, 900 on Prime Day. The iPhone 13 comes with a super bright display with a very durable design
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
E-commerce firm Amazon India will host its annual sales programme Prime Day on July 23 and 24, which new users will be able to access after paying about 50 per cent higher membership fee compared to last year's event. Prime Day kicks off on July 23, 2022, at 12:00 AM and will be live until July 24, 2022.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
E-commerce firm Amazon India will host its annual sales programme Prime Day on July 23 and 24, which new users will be able to access after paying about 50 per cent higher membership fee compared to last year's event. Prime Day kicks off on July 23, 2022, at 12:00 AM and will be live until July 24, 2022.
Apple iPhones
Apple iPhones
Consumers can get up to ₹20,000 off on iPhones. Great deals on iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Consumers can get up to ₹20,000 off on iPhones. Great deals on iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
iPhone 13: Consumers can buy a new iPhone 13 for ₹66, 900(base variant) on Prime Day. The iPhone 13 comes with a super bright display with a very durable design. It comes with a lightning-fast A15 Bionic chip along with a big boost in battery life. Now click Hollywood-worthy pictures with its Advanced dual-camera system and it also provides up to 19 hours of video playback on a single charge.
iPhone 13: Consumers can buy a new iPhone 13 for ₹66, 900(base variant) on Prime Day. The iPhone 13 comes with a super bright display with a very durable design. It comes with a lightning-fast A15 Bionic chip along with a big boost in battery life. Now click Hollywood-worthy pictures with its Advanced dual-camera system and it also provides up to 19 hours of video playback on a single charge.
The iPhone 13 display has rounded corners that follow a beautiful curved design, and these corners are within a standard rectangle. When measured as a standard rectangular shape, the screen is 15.40 centimetres / 6.06 inches diagonally (actual viewable area is less).
The iPhone 13 display has rounded corners that follow a beautiful curved design, and these corners are within a standard rectangle. When measured as a standard rectangular shape, the screen is 15.40 centimetres / 6.06 inches diagonally (actual viewable area is less).
Customers can save big with exciting offers available through select banking merchants such as 10% savings on payment using ICICI Bank credit/debit cards, SBI credit cards as well as EMI transactions on ICICI Bank credit/debit cards respectively. Customers can also avail of benefits like 6 months Free Screen Replacement and additional 3 months No Cost EMIs with HDFC bank cards. In addition to this, Prime members can get up to ₹20,000 in savings with ‘Advantage Just or Prime’.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Customers can save big with exciting offers available through select banking merchants such as 10% savings on payment using ICICI Bank credit/debit cards, SBI credit cards as well as EMI transactions on ICICI Bank credit/debit cards respectively. Customers can also avail of benefits like 6 months Free Screen Replacement and additional 3 months No Cost EMIs with HDFC bank cards. In addition to this, Prime members can get up to ₹20,000 in savings with ‘Advantage Just or Prime’.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Prime members can get up to INR 20,000 in savings with 'Advantage Just For Prime'. Get benefits like 6 months Free Screen Replacement and additional 3 month No Cost EMI with HDFC bank cards.
Prime members can get up to INR 20,000 in savings with 'Advantage Just For Prime'. Get benefits like 6 months Free Screen Replacement and additional 3 month No Cost EMI with HDFC bank cards.
"We believe that based on the amount of investments around delivery, shopping, all the different benefits, we feel that the fair price for the programme at this time and we have seen huge uptake," Amazon India, director for Prime and fulfillment experience, Akshay Sahi told PTI. The monthly Prime membership has increased to ₹179 from ₹129 charged earlier.
"We believe that based on the amount of investments around delivery, shopping, all the different benefits, we feel that the fair price for the programme at this time and we have seen huge uptake," Amazon India, director for Prime and fulfillment experience, Akshay Sahi told PTI. The monthly Prime membership has increased to ₹179 from ₹129 charged earlier.