Amazon India's much-awaited and much anticipated annual two-day shopping event for Prime members – Prime Day is back on July 23 and 24. Customers can enjoy up to 75% off on latest products including Audio, Laptop, Camera, Wearable,Tablet, PC accessories from top brands like Intel Evo, boAt, HP, LG Gram, Canon, Noise and much more.
Prime Day which kicked off on July 23, 2022, at 12:00 AM and will be live until July 24, 2022. Additionally, customers can save big with 10% savings on payment using ICICI Bank credit/debit cards, SBI credit cards and EMI transactions on ICICI Bank credit/debit cards and SBI credit cards.
Here are some products available on Amazon.in with deals and offers from sellers during Prime Day 2022.
boAt Airdopes 141 TWS: With playback time of up to 42 hours including the 6 hours nonstop playtime for earbuds. Its BEAST mode makes these true wireless earbuds a partner in entertainment with real-time audio and low latency experience. It dons built-in mic on each earbud along with our ENx Environmental Noise Cancellation tech that ensures a smooth delivery of your voice via voice calls. Get it for ₹999.
HP 15s 12th Gen Intel Core i5 Laptop: Experience super-fast processing power with 12 th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U. Enjoy ample build-in storage and ultra-fast speed with its 512GB SSD storage. You can watch your favourite content on its utmost clarity in 1080p resolution. Get its for Rs52,990.
Lenovo Ideapad Gaming i5 11th Gen GTX 1650: Lenovo Ideapad Gaming i5 comes with 11th Gen Intel Core i5- 11300H processor with a speed of 3.1 GHz (Base) - 4.4 GHz (Max) making it perfect for all the gaming enthusiasts. Its 15.6 FHD (1920x1080) display ensures an immersive viewing experience. It comes with a Military Grade MIL-STD-810G Qualified Design and is qualified for various military specification tests like Low & High Temp (-25 to 63°C for 4 hrs), Temp Shock (-25 to 63°C one-way temp Shock), Shock (122cm+ Drop Test) and Vibration (4-32Hz over 2 hrs). Get it ₹52,990.
Noise ColorFit Pulse 2: Say hello to the big screen and view your day in just a glance with this newly launched Noise ColorFit Pulse 2’s 1.8" display. Moreover, it has 40% more screen area than its predecessor which gives you a better, and clearer view of your day. Enjoy a sharp view in both, sun and shade with its 550 nits brightness. Get it for ₹1,799.
Sony WH-1000XM4: These headphones feature additional microphones that assist in isolating sound while talking on the phone, resulting in improved phone call quality and the reduction of even more high and mid frequency sounds. Its Dual Noise Sensor technology, featuring two microphones on each earcup, captures ambient noise and passes the data to the HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1. Using a new algorithm, the HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1 then applies noise cancelling processing in real time to a range of environments. Get it for ₹17,990.
