Noise ColorFit Pulse 2: Say hello to the big screen and view your day in just a glance with this newly launched Noise ColorFit Pulse 2’s 1.8" display. Moreover, it has 40% more screen area than its predecessor which gives you a better, and clearer view of your day. Enjoy a sharp view in both, sun and shade with its 550 nits brightness. Get it for ₹1,799.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}