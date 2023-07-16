It is day 2 of Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023. The annual sale is being held on July 15 and July 16 this year. As always, the Prime Day sale offers discounts on a range of products. If you are planning to buy Alexa devices like Echo, FireTV and Kindle, then now is the time to buy. The e-tailer is giving up to 64% off on Amazon Echo smart speakers, Echo FireTV and more. There are combo packs as well. Take a look

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device: Available at ₹ 3,499

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device comes with WiFi 6 connectivity and is compatible with next-generation WiFi routers. It allows users to enjoy 4K Ultra HD with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+ and immersive Dolby Atmos audio (on select titles).

Amazon Echo Dot (4th gen) with Wipro 9W LED smart color bulb: Available at ₹ 2,399

As mentioned, this combo includes Echo Dot (4th gen) smart speaker and a 9watt Wipro smart bulb. You can choose from black, blue and white colour variants of Echo Dot speakers.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite: Available at ₹ 10,999

The all-new Amazon Kindle Paperwhite is equipped with a 6.8-inch reading screen and is claimed to offer a battery life of up to 10 weeks. The device comes with adjustable warm light to shift screen shade from white to amber.

Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen): Available at ₹ 5,499

Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) smart speaker features a 5.5-inch. It offers hands-free access to music with support for apps like Gaana, Spotify. The device features a built-in camera to remotely monitor your home using the Alexa app.

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen, Black) and Echo Dot (4th Gen, Black) combo with Wipro 9W LED Smart Bulb: Available at ₹ 3,698

This combo pack includes two Echo smart speakers and a 9watt Wipro LED smart bulb.