Amazon’s annual Prime Day sale will start soon. The sale is scheduled to be held on July 15 and July 16 this year. As always, the two-day sale will offer deals on a range of products from fashion, gadgets, electronics and more. In the smartphone category, multiple new phones from OnePlus, Samsung, Motorola and others will go on sale for the first time during the Amazon sale . Here’s a look at smartphones that will make their debut in Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023

OnePlus Nord 3 5G

OnePlus Nord 3 5G comes with a starting price of ₹33,999. It is equipped with a 6.74-inch Superfluid AMOLED display. Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset, the handset packs up to 16GB of RAM. There is a triple camera system on the back. Tempest Gray and Misty Green are the two colour options of OnePlus Nord 3 5G. It will be available from July 15.

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G

The Samsung Galaxy M34 5G carries a price tag of ₹16,999. The smartphone boasts of a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display and is backed by a 6,000mAh battery. It comes with 25W fast charging support. There is a 50MP primary camera on the back paired with two other sensors. The handset offers up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage capacity.

iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G

iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G comes with a price tag of ₹34,999 (base model). The smartphone has a 6.78-inch AMOLED display and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. It offers up to 12GB of RAM, and boasts of a 50MP main camera with gimbal-level stabilization. The device houses a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging.

Realme Narzo 60 and Narzo 60 Pro

Realme launched the Narzo 60 and Narzo 60 Pro smartphones in India last week. Both devices feature circular cameras with a vegan leather finish on the rear. The price of Realme Narzo 60 Pro starts at ₹23,999, while the Narzo 60 is priced at ₹17,999 onwards. Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G packs up to 12GB RAM and up to 1TB storage.

Motorola Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra

Motorola Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra are priced at ₹54,999 and ₹84,999, respectively. The duo come powered by Qualcomm processors and are equipped with a 6.9-inch FlexView FHD+ main screen with a resolution of 2640×1080 pixels. Launch offers include up to ₹15,000 benefits for Jio customers along with ₹7,000 off (Razr 40 Ultra) and ₹5,000 off (Razr 40) with ICICI bank cards.

Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G

Priced at ₹29,999, Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8050 chipset. It houses a 5,000 mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. The smartphone features a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen.