Amazon’s annual Prime Day sale will start soon. The sale is scheduled to be held on July 15 and July 16 this year. As always, the two-day sale will offer deals on a range of products from fashion, gadgets, electronics and more. In the smartphone category, multiple new phones from OnePlus, Samsung, Motorola and others will go on sale for the first time during the Amazon sale. Here’s a look at smartphones that will make their debut in Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023

