Amazon Prime Day sale is coming to a halt tonight but many are still in the process of making decisions to purchase electronics, smartphones and other appliances. The sale period is aimed at re-kindling the suppressed demand during the lockdown phase.

Smart TVs are one of the categories that are attracting a lot of buyers. With new entrants in the segment, there are plenty of options for buyers looking for a cheap smart tv.

Here are a few options that are still available with Prime Day deals:

32-inch LG HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LM560BPTC: The 2019 model is available at a price of ₹13,990.

Mi TV 4A PRO 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Android LED TV (Black) | With Data Saver: Listed as a best seller on Amazon India’s website, the Xiaomi TV comes with nifty features like Data Saver for users who have limited data supply.

Samsung 32-inch Wondertainment Series HD Ready LED Smart TV: The South Korean company is also offering a budget Smart TV that is priced at ₹15,999.

Vu 32 inches HD Ready UltraAndroid LED TV 32GA: The model was launched in 2019 and sits comfortably under the ₹20,000 price bracket. The Smart TV is priced at ₹12,199.

Onida 32-inch HD Ready Smart IPS LED TV: The TV from Onida is a Fire TV Edition which is priced at ₹10,999.

Non-Smart TV

Sony Bravia 32-inch HD Ready LED TV KLV-32R202G: Sony Bravia is a popular brand in the TV segment. However, this budget television does not come with its own operating system. However, buyers can use content streaming devices like Amazon Fire TV Stick and Mi TV stick to convert it to a smart display.

