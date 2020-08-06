Amazon Prime Day sale is live and the company is offering some interesting discounts on smartphones of all ranges. Some popular brands in the budget segment are also offering discounts on their devices.

Apart from discounted prices, the e-commerce giant is also offering various bank discounts with up to 10% instant discount. Buyers opting to buy merchandise using HDFC Bank credit and debit cards can avail 10% discount on certain products. In order to maximise the benefits, buyers are suggested to go through the offers and terms and conditions on each product page separately.

Here’s a list of smartphones that are priced under ₹15,000 in the Prime Day sale:

Redmi 8A Dual: In the budget segment, the Redmi 8A Dual is selling at ₹8,299 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant. The 2GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage is priced at ₹7,499. The device comes with a dual camera setup and a 5000mAh battery unit.

Samsung Galaxy M21: The device with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage is priced at ₹13,999. The higher variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage is priced at ₹15,999. Buyers using HDFC Bank credit and debit cards can avail 10% discount up to ₹1500 bringing the effective price below ₹15,000.

Redmi Note 8: The previous year’s Redmi Note 8 is selling at ₹12,499 for the variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The buyer can also avail the HDFC Bank offer.

Oppo A5 2020: The device comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage is priced at ₹11,990. The bank offer stands valid for this device as well. Another variant with 3GB RAM and 64GB of storage is priced at ₹10,990.

Vivo Y91i: The Vivo device is priced well below ₹10,000 and further discounts can be availed using specific payment modes. The device with 2GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage is priced at ₹7,990.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated