Amazon Prime Day sales fall short, retail industry faces disappointing end-to-year: Report
Amazon Prime Day sales outpaced last year, but independent data suggests a more muted sales picture for the broader retail industry.
Amazon.com Inc. crowed over this week’s Prime Day sales, boasting that the two-day discount promotion “outpaced" last year’s event. Such a flashy description suggests the unofficial kickoff to the holiday season has set up the broader retail industry for a bright few months. But independent data from credit card transaction data provider Facteus paint a much more muted sales picture, with Amazon making slight gains and the broader retail industry falling behind.