Amazon Prime Fall Sale: Customers opt budget-friendly buys over high-value deals, report
Amazon's Prime fall sale sees shoppers focusing on budget-friendly items, with average spend up 2% compared to last year
Amazon.com Inc.'s Prime subscriber fall sale began on Tuesday, with price-conscious shoppers primarily focusing on purchasing budget-friendly kitchen gadgets and clothing, rather than making extravagant purchases on high-value items, reported Bloomberg.
