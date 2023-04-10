Amazon Prime Gaming rewards and games for April. Check the list.

Amazon launched Prime Gaming in India in December last year, providing exclusive access to Prime subscribers. This service offers a variety of in-game content and a selection of games that can be downloaded for free.

Although Prime Gaming hosts the majority of the content and games, some may require users to log in to third-party platforms or game launchers such as Epic Games Store or Steam.

It is important to note that the rewards offered through Prime Gaming have an expiration date, so it's advisable to collect them before they expire. In this article, we've compiled a list of some of the top games and in-game rewards available this month through Prime Gaming.

Amazon Prime Gaming free games

Wolfenstein: The New Order

Wolfenstein: The New Order, a first-person action shooter game, was launched in 2014 and is set in an alternate reality where the Nazis won the Second World War.

To claim the game, simply log in to Prime Gaming with your Amazon account, redeem the code, and then create or log in to your account on GOG. Paste the code into the "redeem code" option, and the game will be added to your library. The offer expires in 23 days, so be sure to grab your copy of Wolfenstein: The New Order before June 2nd.

King of Fighters 2003

King of Fighters 2003, also known as KOF 2003, is a fighting game that was launched in 2003. It reintroduces the 3-on-3 tag battle format, allowing players to switch between characters during a fight. The game also features several new characters, including Ash Crimson, Duo Lon, and Shen Woo.

Best in-game rewards to collect

Amazon Prime offers an extensive selection of in-game rewards that can be claimed for free, and we have compiled a list of some of the best collectible bundles you should keep an eye on.

FIFA 2023

If you are a FIFA 23 player, do not miss out on the 'Prime Gaming Pack #6' which includes seven Gold Rare players, two player picks with a minimum 82+ OVR, 12 rare consumables, and a 25-game loan of Kevin De Bruyne. Be sure to claim this valuable pack through Prime Gaming.

Overwatch 2

For Overwatch 2 players, there is a limited-time offer to claim the Epic Junkrat Circus skin for free. The reward will expire on April 20th, so don't delay in collecting it while you can.

Valorant

Valorant players can also grab some personal flair for their guns courtesy of Amazon Prime Gaming. The Dimensional Drip Gun Buddy can be collected for free until April 25th, so be sure to claim it before the offer expires.

Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact players can snag the 'Prime Gaming Bundle #6' for free through Prime Gaming. This bundle includes 1 Fragile Resin, 8 Mystic Enhancement Ore, and 20,000 Mora, but act fast as the offer expires on April 13th.

Dead by Daylight

For both console and PC players, Prime Gaming is offering 'The Artist - Colorful Melancholy' outfit for free until April 19th.

Fall Guys

Fall Guys fans can add the Protector Costume and 1,000 Kudos to their collection for free through Prime Gaming. But act fast, as the offer expires on April 19th.

Warframe

Warframe players can score the Pyrana Weapon Bundle for free through Prime Gaming. This bundle includes the Pyrana weapon, Pyrana Iridos weapon skin, and a weapon slot, but you will need to act quickly as the offer expires on April 15th.

League of Legends

League of Legends players can claim the Prime Gaming Capsule for free through Prime Gaming. This capsule contains a variety of items including 350 RP, 200 Orange Essence, a Mystery Skin Permanent, a permanent champion, 2 Series 1 Eternal Shards, a 30-day XP boost, and 4 Champion Shards. But don't wait too long, as this offer expires on April 20th.

Destiny 2

From now until May 9th, Prime Gaming is offering the 'Spring Showers Exotic Bundle' for free. This bundle includes a Spring Showers Emote, Arrow of Time Exotic Ship, Velvet Intention Legendary Shader, and a Grey Tiger Shell Legendary Ghost.

Black Desert Mobile

Black Desert Mobile players, don't miss out on the Fairy Growth Support Chest available for free on Prime Gaming! This chest includes 10 Nightbloom and 140 Dawning Moonstone, so be sure to claim it before April 11th to boost your game progress.