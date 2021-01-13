Amazon launches Prime Video mobile-only plan at 89 in India

Amazon today introduced Prime Video Mobile Edition – a mobile-only plan at an introductory price of ₹89. India is the first country in the world where Amazon is offering customers a mobile-only Prime Video plan. Prime Video Mobile Edition is a single-user mobile-only plan, providing SD quality streaming to customers which is created especially for a mobile-first country like India, Amazon said.

Traditional Amazon Prime membership was available for Rs. 129 a month or Rs. 999 per year.

Rival Netflix had earlier launched its mobile plan priced at ₹199 per month. Amazon Prime Video is collaborating with Bharti Airtel for the first roll-out of Prime Video Mobile Edition.

As part of the Prime Video Mobile Edition launch in India, all Airtel customers on bundled pre-paid packs can avail a 30-day free trial by simply signing up to Amazon from the Airtel Thanks app using their mobile number.

After the 30-day free trial, Airtel customers can continue to enjoy Prime Video Mobile Edition through pre-paid recharges starting at an introductory offer of ₹89, to get 28-days of Prime Video Mobile Edition along with 6 GB data or choose a ₹299 pack of 28-day validity that includes Prime Video Mobile Edition along with unlimited calls, data access of 1.5 GB per day.

Customers who want to get the complete Prime Video experience including multi-user access, streaming across devices including Smart TV and the ability to enjoy content in HD/UHD in addition to having access to all Prime benefits including ad-free music with Prime Music and free fast delivery on Amazon.in, Prime Reading and other Prime benefits, will have the option of recharging with a 30-day Amazon Prime membership at ₹131 or recharge with a ₹349 pack of 28-day validity that includes Amazon Prime membership along unlimited calling, data access of 2 GB per day.

Talking about the launch, Jay Marine, Vice President, Amazon Prime Video Worldwide, said: "India is one of our fastest growing territories in the world with very high engagement rates. Buoyed by this response, we want to double-down by offering our much-loved entertainment content to an even larger base of Indian customers. Given high mobile broadband penetration in the country, the mobile phone has become one of the most widely used streaming devices. With the launch of Prime Video Mobile Edition we look forward to entertaining every Indian with our Exclusive and Original content."

