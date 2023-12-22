Amazon Prime Lite subscription gets a significant price cut. Check new price and benefits here
Amazon has reduced the price of its Prime Lite membership in India to INR 799 ($11) per year, down from INR 999, while the price of its regular Prime service remains unchanged.
Amazon has significantly reduced the price of its Prime Lite membership, possibly in an effort to further widen the gap between the ad-supported subscription and the regular Prime membership.
