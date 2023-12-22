Amazon has significantly reduced the price of its Prime Lite membership, possibly in an effort to further widen the gap between the ad-supported subscription and the regular Prime membership. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Amazon Prime Lite membership is now available in India for an annual price of ₹799 as compared to the original launch price of ₹999. Meanwhile, the e-commerce giant has decided to keep the prices of its Amazon Prime plan unchanged, with prices starting at ₹299 for a one-month subscription, ₹599 for a three-month subscription and ₹1,499 for a one-year subscription.

Amazon Prime Lite subscription benefits: Amazon Prime Lite membership allows users to take advantage of free one-day delivery, two-day delivery, scheduled delivery and same-day delivery from Amazon, and does not require a minimum order value to qualify for free delivery. In addition, like regular Prime users, Amazon Prime Lite customers are also eligible for a cashback of ₹25 if they opt for no-rush delivery. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Prime Lite customers also get early access to Amazon's Lightning Deals and Deals of the Day which are only available to Prime customers.

Prime Lite membership also allows customers to stream unlimited videos, movies and TV shows from India and around the world. However, there is a limit on the number of streaming devices, allowing only two devices in HD quality and users will also have to put up with advertisements while streaming on Prime Video.

However, Prime Lite customers do not get access to Amazon's Prime Music, Prime Reading and Prime Gaming services and pay a delivery fee of ₹175 for morning delivery as compared to ₹50 paid by regular Amazon Prime users. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In summary, Amazon Prime Lite membership offers much of the same benefits as regular Prime membership with an ad-supported 720p viewing experience on Prime Video and without access to Prime Reading, Prime Music and Prime Gaming.

